MAUSTON—Betty J. Langer, of Mauston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 10, 2022 just a few days short of her 89th birthday. She was born the eldest of five girls to Adolph and Clara Prochnow and was raised near Clifton, Wisconsin. Betty was a 1952 graduate of Tomah High School. She continued her education in Kenosha graduating with a Nursing Degree. Betty was married to Francis J. Langer on August 4, 1956 at Indian Creek Lutheran Church near Clifton. She had spent years of selfless devotion taking care of Francis until his passing on July 4, 1998. In her younger years, Betty worked several jobs, helped on the farm and was dedicated to raising her three children.

Betty loved nature and enjoyed setting on her deck watching the ducks, geese and an occasional swan on the pond across from her home. She made sure that her many bird and squirrel feeders were always full. Betty loved being outside and would ride her bike or go on long adventurous walks throughout the countryside exploring anything within reach. She was a hard worker and never hesitated to pick up a hammer or shovel and pitch in. Betty loved gardening or as her late husband, Francis, teased her by more accurately calling it “growing weeds.”

As she grew older, she developed a passion for quilting that would insure every newborn she knew had a handcrafted blanket mad on a giant quilting frame in her living room. Her youthful bike rides and long walks were replaced with drives into Mauston for lunch and checking on local affairs while wearing one of her many fashionable hats. Betty and her friends often would embark on long trips to find ice cream treats. She enjoyed the fall of the year and the changing colors and looked forward to helping her son harvest the crops, hoping for a ride on the tractor.

On rare occasions Betty was known to be slightly stubborn and she could easily speak her mind when needed. She would than tell her family how she gave her victim “both barrels” in a heated debate. But as her family, friends and neighbors learned, she did have a soft spot, and could be bribed with chocolate, a bag of chocolate stars was always nearby.

She was a loving giving woman that could go out of her way to help anyone, but despite all of her angelic qualities she could not cook and family gatherings often ended at a local restaurant.

In later years, Betty was faithfully blessed with the in home care of her daughter, Barb, until her health required professional care.

Betty is survived by her three children: Dave (Terri) Langer, of Reedsburg; Tim Langer, of Columbus, of Columbus and Barb Langer, of Mauston; her sisters: Ruth Bennett, of Nekoosa, Deloris Hubman, of Racine and Carol Larkin, of Chicago, IL as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Francis and her sister: Alice Prochnow.

A private family service will be held at a later date. You are invited to watch a reflection of Betty’s life at: Betty Langer Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, take a few moments to do something for someone special in your life. Life is limited, make it count.

The family would like to thank Cottage Care Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice for the care and time spent Betty in her final days.

The Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg is serving the family.