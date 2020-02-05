Betty J. Martin, 85; Prairie du Sac

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Betty J. Martin, 85, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home. She was born March 16, 1934, in Marinette, to Charles and Bessie (Stewart) Wickman. Betty grew up on the family farm, in Porterfield, and graduated from Marinette High School with the Class of 1952. She went on to attend the Lutheran Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis, from which she graduated in 1955. While there, she met her future husband, Gerald A. Martin, whom she married in 1956.
Jerry and Betty resided in Prairie du Sac for many years, where Betty worked as a registered nurse at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital. He preceded her in death in 1991. After retirement, Betty moved to her present home on Lake Noquebay, in rural Marinette County. Devoted to her family and friends, she cherished opportunities to spend time together and made her home available for countless gatherings. She also enjoyed traveling when possible. Her faith and church were very important to her and she had a lifelong affiliation with Porterfield Lutheran Church.
Betty is survived by three children, Bruce (Kathy) Martin, Scott (Mary) Martin, and Lynn (Greg) Mulvey; seven grandchildren, Darcy, Kyle, Joel, Keith, Charlie, Adam, and Jason; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth Wickman; a sister, Faye Edelburg; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Audrey, Dorothy, Mildred, and Donald.
Friends may call at Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home, in Marinette, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Visitation will continue after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Porterfield Lutheran Church. Services will follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Christina Forsythe officiating. A graveside service will be held in Prairie du Sac Cemetery on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., with burial following."
