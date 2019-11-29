Betty J. Maurer, age 97, of Beaver Dam, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Betty was born Nov. 14, 1922, in Beaver Dam to Arthur and Florence (Keil) Heuer. Betty graduated from Beaver Dam High School in the class of 1940, and was the 1939 Prom Queen. She worked for Wisconsin Telephone Co in Beaver Dam prior to her marriage. On Oct. 1, 1944, Betty was united in marriage to Russell A. Maurer at First Ev. Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam. They shared 74 years of marriage, 71 of which were spent on the family farm. Betty was a homemaker until her children were in high school, then she worked seasonally at Green Giant Co. and the Wisconsin Cheeseman.
Betty was a lifelong member of First Ev. Lutheran Church serving on the Altar Guild. She served as Worthy Matron of the Fox Lake Order of Eastern Star and volunteered with Bethel 54 International Order of Jobs Daughters, Beaver Dam. Betty participated in the Trenton Highlights Homemakers organization and the Trenton Highlights 4-H. She was a member of the Beaver Dam Woman’s Club and a Beaver Dam Community Hospital Volunteer for over 20 years.
Betty is survived by her children; daughter, Barbara (Harry) Keehn, New Berlin, Wis.; son, Dr. Ross Maurer, Waunakee, Wis.; grandchildren, Aaron and Katie Maurer; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her parents, Arthur and Florence (Keil) Heuer, her daughter-in-law, Lynn Maurer, in-laws, Herman and Hazel (Miller) Maurer, Mildred (Harold) Hoeppner, Elizabeth (Melvin) Jonas and other relatives.
Visitation for Betty will take place on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at First Ev. Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jim Wendt officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the kindness, respect and compassionate quality of care that Betty received at Hillside Manor the past three years.
If desired, memorials in Betty’s name may be directed to First Ev. Lutheran Church or the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre.
CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
