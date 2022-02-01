CLYMAN—Loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Betty J. Mink, 92, of Clyman, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.

Betty Jane Heinzelman was born on October 14, 1929, in Oak Grove, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Elsie (nee Hilgendorf) Heinzelman. On April 17, 1949, she married Robert Mink at Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman. He preceded her in death on August 7, 1988. Betty had been employed at the Clyman Post Office for over 35 years, beginning her employment as a clerk and retiring as Postmaster. She was fun-loving and enjoyed traveling with family as well as fishing and socializing on Lake Puckaway. She loved her birds and enjoyed bowling, attending postal conventions, and served her church on altar guild and ladies aid.

Betty is survived by her children: Jacqueline (David) Peterson of New Richmond, Craig Mink of Clyman, and Scott (Amie) Mink of DeForest; five grandchildren: Courtney (Randy Lucassen) Peterson, Carey (Nick) Reetz, Joslyn (fiancE Charlie Denno) Mink, Sopheea Mink, and Isabella Mink; six great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Blaine and Grant Heinzelman; as well as her sister and best friend, Ruth Burdick.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman with Rev. Daniel Bohn officiating. Luncheon to follow. Burial will take place at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Clyman. Visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The family requests that masks be worn. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

A sincere thank you to the staff at Rainbow Hospice for the love and care you gave our mother during these difficult times.