Betty J. Wodill

BEAVER DAM—Betty J. Wodill, age 85, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Randolph Health Services.

A memorial gathering for Betty will take place on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens.

A complete obituary will follow.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.

You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.

