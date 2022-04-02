BEAVER DAM—Betty J. Wodill, age 85, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Randolph Health Services.
A memorial gathering for Betty will take place on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens.
A complete obituary will follow.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.
