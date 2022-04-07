BEAVER DAM—Betty J. Wodill lost her battle to cancer on March 27, 2022. She was born on April 10, 1936, to parents Alex and Ruby Prieve and she was the first born, and only daughter, of five children. She spent the early years of her life on a farm near the small town of Princeton, WI. She later moved with her family to Beaver Dam, and attended Beaver Dam High School, where she met the love of her life, and eventual husband, Arnold Wodill Jr. Betty and Arnie were married on April 28, 1951. Shortly thereafter, Arnie was drafted into the Army, and went to fight in Korea. Betty resided with his parents while he was away. Betty gave birth to their first child, Cathy Jane, in 1953 while Arnie was in Korea. Throughout the ensuing years, she gave birth to three more children, and fully enjoyed being a mother! Her family was always the center of her life! She established a warm, welcoming home with much love, family and friends. Betty loved people and had a very successful career in clothing sales where she became a top nationwide performer and leader, and eventually had responsibility for many workers under her management. Later, Betty and Arnie purchased Rustic Woods Campgrounds in Waupaca. While small in the beginning, they expanded the campground to over 100 sites and added many amenities over time. After a number of years, they sold the campground and returned eventually to Beaver Dam, where Betty was employed by Herberger’s, and again became a star performer in sales! During these years, Betty and Arnie purchased an RV and enjoyed many trips throughout the US. They loved traveling and camping while visiting many National Parks and visiting friends and family in different states. Betty was a much loved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnie; parents, Alex and Ruby Prieve; son, Richard Wodill; daughter, Laurie Jeche; brother- and sister in-law, Robert and Sharon Prieve; brother, Marvin Prieve; and grandson, Austin Jeche.