March 21, 1929—Dec. 14, 2022

NESHKORO—Betty Jane Perry, nee Mielke, passed away at home on December 14, 2022 surrounded by loved ones.

Betty, born on March 21, 1929, lived permanently in two farmhouses her entire life. She spent her first 21 years on the Frank and Edna Mielke farm. Betty graduated from Waupun High School where she met a friend of her cousins, Kenneth Perry. They married on June 24, 1950 and lived on a farm north of Fox Lake. It was a working farm to start with and evolved into a beautiful place to grow old; her happy place.

After retirement Ken and Betty spent many warm winters in Mesa, AZ and summers at Tuttle Lake in Neshkoro, WI.

Betty will be remembered as a wonderful cook, prolific crafter (she knit and donated over 650 baby caps to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam), avid reader and board game player, great mother, fantastic grandmother and loving great-grandmother. She was a lifelong member of the County Line Lutheran Church.

In her 93 years she touched lives with humble kindness. It would be hard to find someone with more concern for others.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Allan, and husband, Kenneth.

Betty leaves behind three children: Janet Flagel, Minneapolis, MN, Steve (Kim) Perry, Fox Lake, WI and Tim (Amy) Perry, Waupun, WI. There are also six grandchildren: Beth (Jon) Ritzema, Blaine, MN, Lex (Suzanne) Flagel, Arden Hills, MN, Mike (Carrie) Perry, Markesan, WI, Dack (Nicole) Flagel, Golden Valley, MN, Dan (Mandy) Perry, Waupun, WI and Rachel Perry, Ames, IA. She also left 13 great-grandchildren: Joey, Brayden, Jacob, Kaelie, Ellie, Brenna, Coy, Jace, Ryden, Oliver, Finn, Emery and Alana; and one sister-in-law, Priscilla Perry.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at the County Line Lutheran Church in Markesan with Pastor Mark Knappe officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.