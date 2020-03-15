Betty Jane (Roberts) Freck, 92, Fall River

FALL RIVER - Betty Jane (Roberts) Freck 92, of Fall River, passed away peacefully March 13, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. Betty was born September 1, 1927, in Doylestown, WI, the Daughter of John and Irene (McMahon) Kehoe.

Betty graduated Rio High School. On October 8, 1946, Betty was united in Marriage to Russell Roberts in St. Patrick Church in Doylestown and Vernon Freck on June 28, 1996, in St. Joseph Church in Rio.

She worked many years of her life, Rio Glove Factory, Fall River Foundry and General Casualty Insurance. She enjoyed fishing, golfing, working with ceramics and followed her sons and grandsons to all sporting events.

Left to cherish her memory is sons Eugene (Cheryl) of Edgerton, Gary (Deborah) of Janesville and Michael of Rio; seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews along with her sister Nancy (Don) Dettmering of Tomahawk and sister-in-law Majorie Kehoe of Pardeeville.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Russell and Vernon, father John, mother Irene, sister Mary Alice Stofflet, and two brothers Irwin and Thomas Kehoe.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rio with Father Balaraju Eturi presiding. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rio. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church Wednesday. Betty had a great personality and was loved by all and will be truly missed. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.