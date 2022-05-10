COLUMBUS—Betty Jane Thom departed this world on Friday, May 6, 2022. Betty was born August 16, 1929, in Plum City, WI. Betty lived an adventurous life living in many cities growing up. She made friends anywhere she went and many remained lifelong friends. She met the love of her life, Merlin Thom, and they married on May 25, 1948. They enjoyed 72 wonderful years together before Merlin’s passing in December 2020. Betty and Merlin worked side by side farming and raising their six children until tragedy struck in 1970 when a house fire took the lives of their four sons. How they persevered was truly a testament to their strength and love. They proceeded to open up their hearts and home to many more children that now consider them Mom, Dad, Grandma and Grandpa. Betty was the “rock” of the family, holding it strongly together at all times. Her strength, courage, compassion and love were ever present. Anyone who ever met Betty would hear her respond “I’m fat and sassy” when asked how are you. Saying she will be missed doesn’t even come close to the void she will leave in many lives, but the reunion she must have had with all the loved ones she lost had to be one heck of a party!