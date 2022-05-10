Aug. 16, 1929—May 6, 2022
COLUMBUS—Betty Jane Thom departed this world on Friday, May 6, 2022. Betty was born August 16, 1929, in Plum City, WI. Betty lived an adventurous life living in many cities growing up. She made friends anywhere she went and many remained lifelong friends. She met the love of her life, Merlin Thom, and they married on May 25, 1948. They enjoyed 72 wonderful years together before Merlin’s passing in December 2020. Betty and Merlin worked side by side farming and raising their six children until tragedy struck in 1970 when a house fire took the lives of their four sons. How they persevered was truly a testament to their strength and love. They proceeded to open up their hearts and home to many more children that now consider them Mom, Dad, Grandma and Grandpa. Betty was the “rock” of the family, holding it strongly together at all times. Her strength, courage, compassion and love were ever present. Anyone who ever met Betty would hear her respond “I’m fat and sassy” when asked how are you. Saying she will be missed doesn’t even come close to the void she will leave in many lives, but the reunion she must have had with all the loved ones she lost had to be one heck of a party!
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Myrtle Parsons, Helma and Orville Kemp; husband, Merlin; daughter and son-in-law: Penny and Robert Gray; sons: Mike, Tim, Larry and Bruce; daughters-in-law: Cindy (Kevin) McDermott and Sharon Roate. Left here to continue this wonderful woman’s legacy is daughter Carolyn “Kate” (Mary Jo Gessler) Thom; daughter and son-in-law: Karen and Tim Luey, son and daughter-in-law: Tim and Silvana Higgins; and son, Dale Roate; Grandsons: Erick (Pam) Gray and Matthew (Amy) Gray; great-grandsons: Gus, Hunter and Conner Gray; great-granddaughter, Chloe Gray; and great-great granddaughters: Amber and Penny. Many more called her grandma which she adored and she always cherished family gatherings. Mom, thank you for always loving and guiding us. Even though you are no longer with us we can still feel your love. You will always be in our hearts.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION in Columbus followed by a 12:00 PM service. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus. We encourage you to share your condolences online with Betty’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)