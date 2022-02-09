Betty Jean De Young

Betty was born on August 12, 1928, daughter of Donald and Jean (Leininger) Morgan. She was united in marriage to Douglas Lloyd in 1949, until his passing in 1987. Betty was blessed with a second marriage to Delbert De Young in 1998, until his passing in 2011. She enjoyed going to Brewer games with family or watching them on T.V. Betty also enjoyed watching college basketball, especially the Wisconsin Badgers and Duke. She was an avid reader, enjoyed singing in the choir, playing bridge and attending car shows. Betty loved traveling, especially the presidential museums and Colonial Williamsburg. In her earlier years, Betty volunteered at First Presbyterian Church in Fond du Lac, St Agnes Hospital and the Galloway House. She was a member of the Cambria American Legion Auxiliary Post 401. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by many.