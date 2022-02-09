RANDOLPH—Betty Jean De Young, age 93, of Randolph, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 3, 2022, at her home with family at her side.
Betty was born on August 12, 1928, daughter of Donald and Jean (Leininger) Morgan. She was united in marriage to Douglas Lloyd in 1949, until his passing in 1987. Betty was blessed with a second marriage to Delbert De Young in 1998, until his passing in 2011. She enjoyed going to Brewer games with family or watching them on T.V. Betty also enjoyed watching college basketball, especially the Wisconsin Badgers and Duke. She was an avid reader, enjoyed singing in the choir, playing bridge and attending car shows. Betty loved traveling, especially the presidential museums and Colonial Williamsburg. In her earlier years, Betty volunteered at First Presbyterian Church in Fond du Lac, St Agnes Hospital and the Galloway House. She was a member of the Cambria American Legion Auxiliary Post 401. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by many.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Lisbeth (David) Deblitz; two sons: Douglas (Deidre) Lloyd and Donald (Sally) Lloyd; two stepchildren: Mary De Young and James (Holly) De Young; six grandchildren: David (Alexis) Deblitz, Emily (fiance Caleb Benz) Deblitz, Douglas (Kiley) Lloyd, Samuel (Jessica) Lloyd, Tessa De Young and Rebecca De Young; five great-grandchildren: Evelyn, Quinn, Violet, Owen and Paige; sister, Nancy Noordhof; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Douglas Lloyd, and her second husband Delbert De Young; stepson, Peter De Young; brother-in-law, Fred Noordhof and special friend, Jim Thornburgh.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 to 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Randolph Community Funeral Home, 208 South High Street, Randolph.
A funeral service will follow on Tuesday at 12:00 Noon at Randolph Community Funeral Home with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating. Following the service burial will take place at Randolph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hutchinson Memorial Library, 228 North High Street, Randolph, WI 53956.
