March 16, 1930—Sept. 11, 2022

BARABOO—Betty Jean Wedekind, age 92, of Baraboo, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SSM Health Hospice House. The former Betty Jean Platt was born on March 16, 1930 to Harold J. and Esther C. (Zimmerly) Platt.

Betty Jean was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church and a 1948 graduate of Baraboo High School. She was united in marriage with Joseph H. Wedekind in 1950.

She is survived by her husband Joseph of 72 years; four sons: John C. (Debra) Wedekind of Madison, James A. (Donna) Wedekind of Portage, Joseph M. (Gail) Wedekind of Baraboo, Jeffrey L. (Peggy Rynearson) Wedekind of Madison; one daughter, Jo Ellen Vollmer of Baraboo; fifteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Roger Vollmer, brothers, and sisters-in-law, Harold A. (Esther) Platt, James (Cora) Platt, Ronald Platt, and sister and brother-in-law Dorothy (Arthur) Will.

Funeral Services will be held at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church on Monday, September 1h, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church.

Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is serving the family.