FRANKLIN, N.C. - Betty Jean Wood Houghton Moore, 94, of Franklin, N.C. passed away in her home, surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
Born in Champaign County, Ill., Betty was the daughter of the late Dewey and Inez Miller Wood of Huntington, Indiana. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Howard Baker Houghton, Jr. (m. 1947-1999), and Charles Lambuth Moore (m. 2001-2011); brother, Robert; and sister, Mary Ellen. Betty attended William Woods College in Missouri and Huntington College in Indiana. She was an active equestrian in her youth and during WWII, a nurse-assistant to the returning wounded. She was an avid hiker and cross-country skier. As an adult with two young children, Betty made time to get her teaching credential and taught students in Trimble County, Kentucky and Madison, Indiana, finishing her career as a beloved educator in Portage, Wisconsin. She focused on High School U.S. History, Economics, and her favorite subject, World History. During her retirement with Howard Houghton in Wisconsin, they started a Pottery and Weaving Studio business. She was also VP and President of Friends of the MacKenzie Environmental Center in nearby Poynette, Wis.
Moving to Franklin, N.C. in 1996, she was active with the Scottish Tartan Museum, Weaving and Spinning Exhibitors, Women’s Weavers Guild and supporter of the Nature Conservancy. She read and traveled widely and her interest in genealogy led her to cross the country and Scotland researching records and documenting her ancestors’ origins. She published a book, “History of Isaac, John, and Noah Wood Family” and assisted with the writing of a second with husband Howard Houghton, “Our Houghton Heritage.” Both are now found in libraries throughout our country. She and Howard (and later Charles) were members of the First Presbyterian Church. She was a staunch supporter of the Democratic party. To the end, she remained a bird watcher, a pianist and lover of classical and jazz music, a gardener, a fabulous listener and everyone’s best friend.
She is survived by two children, Dr. Robert S. Houghton (Janaye) of Sylva, N.C., and Stephany Cavalier Houghton (Dr. Stevan Cavalier) of Walnut Creek, Calif.; five grandchildren, Jordan Cavalier (Michele) of Brooklyn, N.Y., Amelia Cavalier of Washington, D.C., Aaron Houghton (Sarah) of Boulder, Colo., Dr. Damon Houghton, MD (Jaclyn) of Rochester, Minn., and Bryon Houghton (Andrea) of Charlotte, N.C.; and five great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Betty’s calm wisdom and boundless love will be missed by all who felt blessed to have known her. A Celebration of Life service is being planned for Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend, May 9, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, N.C.
Preferred memorials are to the Nature Conservancy (nature.org).
Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences and written memories of Betty can be sent to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)