JUNEAU—Betty L. Kuhaupt, 82, of Juneau passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.

Betty was born on June 29, 1939, in Kenosha, WI to B. Fred and Wilma (Lauer) Gillmore. She grew up experiencing the wonder, fulfillment, and hard work of dairy farming in Kenosha County. She shared this rich childhood with her three sisters and a brother. In 1956, the family moved to Janesville, WI, leaving the farm life behind but carrying the spirit and work ethic with her for the rest of her life.

Betty married shortly after high school, and the following year gave birth to a daughter, Cathy, and the next year a son, David. After her divorce, Betty moved to Juneau to raise her children and restart her life. She overcame many obstacles as a single mom in the 1960’s; raising her children, working full time, renovating an old home, and studying computer science at night.

She retired from John Deere after 25 years as a Computer Programmer in 1997. Betty soon launched her second career, the Quillow Shoppe, sewing many dozens of quilts for herself, friends, family, and clients. She shared her passion for quilting with her sisters, her daughter, and her many friends in the quilting community.

Betty met Dave Kuhaupt of Horicon in 1990. They dated for several years, marrying on December 26, 1996, in Las Vegas. Betty and Dave enjoyed spending time together, traveling to Alaska, the Rocky Mountains, Yellowstone, and Nashville, and playing cards and dominoes with friends.

Her early life on the farm created a life-long love of horses, sewing and working outdoors. Her mother taught her to sew at the age of seven. She designed and made her own dresses, jackets, and coats. She designed and sewed her own wedding dress as well as the wedding dress for her daughter-in-law, Marilyn. When she saw something she liked, she took the idea home and it became her next project. In 1978 she designed and, with the help of her father and brother, built her own home, later adding a sewing room and man-cave for Dave.

She was a lifelong learner, studying the Bible with new friends at Harvest Ev. Free Church of Beaver Dam, and taking online courses on ancient civilizations, early Christianity, and the Bible.

Her family was most important to her. During the past year, she fought cancer with grace and courage. Her children cared for her making her home compatible with her ability, making special meals that she enjoyed and caring for her needs. Her quiet smile remained even when cancer took its toll.

Betty is survived by her husband David of Juneau; her children: Catherine Lamb of Juneau and David (Marilyn) Lamb of Stevens Point; three grandchildren: Joseph (Amber) Lamb, Elliot (Margo Bowman) Lamb, and Sarah (Elizabeth Irvin) Lamb; two great-grandchildren: Ezra and Gavin Lamb; three stepchildren: Douglas Kuhaupt, Jason (Denise) Kuhaupt, and Amy (Curt) Riege; four siblings: Bonnie (Gerald) Helgeson, Nancy Witte, Jim (Rita) Gillmore, and Addie (John) Bahls; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law Neil Witte.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Susan and Robert Orlowski of Beaver Dam. Sue and Bob spent numerous hours with Betty and the family, providing companionship, sharing meals, photos, and stories. We would also like to thank Rainbow Hospice and Visiting Angels for their kind and compassionate care while Betty battled cancer.

It was Betty’s wish that cremation take place and a private family gathering will take place in the spring.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.