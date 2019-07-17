MAYVILLE - Betty L. Tighe, age 74, formerly of Mayville, died on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
