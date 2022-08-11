Dear Lord: This is Betty Leitzke, of Hustisford, you know her, she is the little girl you created on June 16, 1929 who you have taken home after 93 years on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. She came into this world as Betty June Stevens the only daughter of Paul and Agnes (nee Reynolds) Stevens in Lake Geneva, WI. You made her mischievous, independent, creative, loving, hardworking, and dedicated to her family. The mischief was demonstrated when she eloped with the love of her life, Glayr Leitzke, on August 7, 1948 after knowing him for only two weeks. She said he was so insistent.

Glayr and Betty moved to Hustisford, WI, where Glayr worked in the family manufacturing business and Betty was the best wife, mom, cook, and house keeper that you, Lord, ever made.

Throughout her career Betty took art and cooking classes. She was encouraged by her husband to pursue painting and produced over 75 works of art cherished by her family. She loved having dinner parties and demonstrating her refined skill as a gourmet cook.

Betty was a willing supporter of her husband’s projects and helped him build sail boats, and airplanes. She was always there to help her children with painting, removing trees, digging dirt, or carrying cement blocks. Betty was an avid gardener and grew vegetables and flowers throughout her life sharing her knowledge with anyone who showed an interest.

Betty and Glayr were world travelers and she lamented late in life at how easy it was when they were young, and now she would get lost walking in downtown Hustisford.

Betty was a long-time member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Woodland, WI, until it closed. She was known for her breakfast sandwiches and quiche at the brunch after service.

Betty is survived her four children: Jess Leitzke (Jennifer) of Neosho, WI, Rue Leitzke (Vickie) of Hustisford, Betty Renee Leitzke of Hustisford, Windy Leitzke Rhodes (Frank) of Englewood, FL. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Karin Sexton of Del Ray, FL; and close friends Sam and Marion.

Betty was preceded in passing by her parents Paul and Agnes Stevens in 1983 and 1994, her husband of 58 years in 2006, and half sister Phyllis Carley in 2014.

Betty’s family rejoices that she is with you, Lord, and the cherished family members and friends she made over her lifetime. A private memorial service is planned at Koepsell Funeral Home at a later date.

