Betty Lou Dumke

MUSKEGO—Betty Lou A. (nee Genger) (Formerly Dodson) Dumke reunited with her beloved husband Charles on Friday, August 7, 2020 just 14 days short of her 94th birthday. Betty Lou is the loving mother of Donna Marie (Tomas) Llinas and Nancy Leas; step mother of Patricia (Dennis) Bauer, Judith (Jeff) Werner, Robert (Joyce) Dumke and Michael (Debbie) Dumke. She is lovingly survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary G. Dodson.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES (13235 W. Capitol Dr, Brookfield) from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Inurnment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park in the Sunrise Urn Garden.

Betty Lou was an avid bowler into her 80’s, she was president of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary, recipient of the All-Star Award for women’s sport upon her graduation from high school and she loved her Green Bay Packers.

