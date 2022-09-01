May 28, 1933—Aug. 24, 2022

BARABOO—Betty Lou Giebel, of Baraboo, WI, passed away at the age of 89 on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Betty was born on May 28, 1933, to Orval and Florence (Evans) Walker in Fox Lake, WI. She was the fourth of 13 children in the Walker family. She attended Wisconsin Dells High School and graduated in 1951.

Betty married Robert Giebel on January 18, 1951, and they celebrated 68 years of marriage together until his passing in 2019. She farmed successfully with her husband and sons in Wisconsin Dells from 1954 until she retired in 2014.

She was active in her community as a member of the Baraboo Elks Club Ladies Auxiliary and the Ferndellettes Homemakers Club, as well as working the election polls and canvasing door-to-door for support in building the new Dellona Town Hall.

Every person who knew Betty will remember her for her unending kindness and service to others. She cared deeply for her family and nobody ever left her home hungry.

Betty is survived by her children: Robert, Jr. (Joan) Giebel, of Wisconsin Dells, Debra Vincent, of DeForest, William (Kathleen) Giebel, and Ernest (Denise) Giebel, of Lyndon Station; a special niece, Glenna (Royce) Erickson; and “adopted son” Al (Jeanette) McDowell.

She is further survived by her grandchildren: Beth (Jacob) Peyton, Megan (Patrick) Cowan, Daniel Vincent, Adam (Katie) Giebel, Ethan (Brianna) Giebel, Mitchell Giebel, Paul Erickson, and Harley McDowell; and great-grandchildren: Peyton, Matthew, Molly, Billy, and Kaisley; brothers: Chester Walker, Bruce (Palma) Walker and Gale (Bonnie) Walker; and sisters: Shirley (Phillip) Wedekind, Patricia Rist, Charlene Turner and Mary Albedyll; as well as dozens of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; parents; infant son, Steven; brothers Robert Walker, Ronald Walker, and Gerald Walker; sisters Susan Erickson and Beverly Prothero; and son-in-law Raymond Vincent.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home, 401 Madison Ave., Baraboo, WI, with Pastor Ron Rupp officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery immediately after the service.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Betty’s life. The family wishes to thank St. Clare Hospital staff, SSM Health St. Clare Meadows Rehab Center, and SSM Health Hospice House for their support. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in her memory to SSM Health Hospice House, 915 12th St., Baraboo WI.