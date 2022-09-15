 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty Lou Giebel

Betty Lou Giebel

BARABOO—Betty Lou Giebel, of Baraboo, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home. Please view her obituary for details at https://redlin-ertzfuneralhome.com/obituary-detail.php?obituary_id=10762670.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in her memory to SSM Health Hospice House, 915 12th St., Baraboo WI.

