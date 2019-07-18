Betty Lou Tighe, age 74, formerly of Mayville, died on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The visitation will be at Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon. Pastor Sara Gillespie will officiate and burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.
The former Betty Lou Wendt was born on July 24, 1944 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to Rhinold A. and Margaret (Karus) Wendt. She graduated from Horicon High School in 1963. Betty worked for John Deere in Horicon from 1967 until 1984. She always had a determined mindset and gave it her all in anything she chose to do. She was very talented when it came to music and was able to play several instruments. Betty owned and operated a clothing store above the Breeze Inn in Mayville for a number of years before making her home in Florida. While in Florida, she started the business Lake Worth Hearing Center.
Betty is survived by her sister, Barbara Wendt of Watertown; brother, Rhinold (Annette) Wendt of Antioch, IL; nieces, Michelle (Jim) Fronsee of Eagle, and Corrine (Lenny) Raupp of Rio; family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty Lou Tighe’s name to a charity of choice.
The KOEPSELL FUNERAL HOME in Mayville is caring for the family.
