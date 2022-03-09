Nov. 4, 1957—March 5, 2022

RANDOLPH—Betty Mary Jane Riel, 64, of Randolph, formerly of Beaver Dam, WI went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at home with her loving husband and son, Dustin, at her side.

Betty was born on November 4, 1957, in Beaver Dam, daughter of Orvin and Pearl (Klug) Neumann. She attended Washington Elementary School and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1975. Betty was united in marriage to Kevin Riel on August 9, 1986, in Juneau, WI. Together they raised three wonderful sons. She worked at A&W Rootbeer stand in Beaver Dam, continuing her career at Dodge County Health Services where she cooked for the Commission of Aging. She loved to cook and later in life worked at Larsons Family Restaurant. Years later she went on to help her son Nathan with his produce business, working at various produce stands in the area. Betty will be greatly missed by her loving family, and remembered for her warm laughter and devotion to her family.

Betty is survived by her husband Kevin of 35 years; sons: Joseph (Nikki) Elgersma of Beaver Dam, Nathan (Teresa Soffit) Neumann of Fall River and Dustin Riel of Randolph; six grandchildren: Austin, Nevaeh, Ethan, Nathanial, Jaelahmae, and Malykie; two sisters: Linda Neumann of Minocqua and Karla (Terry) Steinfeldt of Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ardis Neumann; and brother, Rev. Charles Neumann.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at a later date. Family wishes to thank the staff of Agnesian Hospice Hope, Amy, Janine and Kim for their kind, loving and compassionate care of Betty. Memorials may be directed to Kevin Riel, W12044 Concord Road, Randolph, WI 53956.

Randolph Community funeral Home is assisting the family; online condolences may be sent at www.randolphfh.com