Betty Jean Schmidt, age 81, of Portage, Wis., died on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.
Betty was born on March 5, 1938, to Arthur and Edna (Radtke) Koepp.
Betty married Gerald “Jerry” Schmidt on September 15, 1956, in Portage, Wis., and were married for 62 years.
Betty loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and Riding the Harley Davidson with Jerry.
Betty was employed and retired from the AMPI cheese plant after twenty plus years.
Betty is survived by her daughters Lauri Briggs; Sharon (Dale) Rainey; grandchildren, Kim Meyers; Lisa (Robert) Hering; Jeremy Schmidt; Jessica Schmidt; Sara Schmidt; Toni (Carey) Higgins; Danielle Rainey. Six grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Kratz Funeral Home in Portage, Wis. (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) A graveside service will follow at St. Mary cemetery in Portage. With Pastor Tom Countryman officiating.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)