BEAVER DAM - Beulah L. Sommercorn, age 94, of Beaver Dam, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Prairie Ridge in Beaver Dam.
Friends and family will gather at the St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish – Mission Hall on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Michael Erwin will officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Beulah Lorraine Sommercorn was born on Oct. 18, 1925, in Beaver Dam, Wis. to the late Elmer and Veronica (Dollenjack) Wendt. After graduating from Beaver Dam High School in 1943, Beulah worked at Monarch Range in Beaver Dam until 1949. On May 7, 1949, she was united in marriage with Fredrich J. Sommercorn at St. Peter's rectory in Beaver Dam. Beulah also worked at Green Giant and Wisconsin Cheeseman and then in the deli at Piggly Wiggly until she retired in 1987. Beulah was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Beaver Dam and she enjoyed delivering Meals-on-Wheels. She was also a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam.
Survivors include her children and grandchildren, Charles (Linda) Sommercorn, of Green Oaks, Ill.; and their children, Michael and Jenna, James (Marnie) Sommercorn, of Scotsdale, Ariz., John (Rachel) Sommercorn of Appleton; and their children, Sara and Ryan, and Robert (Amy) Sommercorn, Beaver Dam; and their children, Alex and Hannah; two sisters-in-law, Helen Waldera and Joan Bachhuber; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Beulah was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, “Fritz”.
If desired, memorials be made in Beulah L. Sommercorn's name to St. Katharine Drexel Parish or to a charity of one's choice.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staffs at Prairie Ridge and Generations Hospice for the loving care they provided for Beulah.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
