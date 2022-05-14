Beverly A. "Bev" Wimmer

July 18, 1935 – May 10, 2022

BARABOO—Beverly “Bev” Ann Wimmer, 86, of Baraboo, Wisconsin peacefully passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at her home in Baraboo. She was born on July 18, 1935 at St. Mary’s Ringling Hospital in Baraboo. Beverly was the daughter of the late, Tena Louise Sleper and Virgil L. Wimmer of Baraboo.

She is survived by her brother, Ronald “Ron” D. Wimmer and his wife, Alvonne of Coltons Point, MD; niece, Stephani Wimmer of Virginia Beach, VA; nephew, Aaron Wimmer of Chicago, IL; two cousins, Bill (Vonnie) Hyatt of California, and Bud Thompson; and other relatives in Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois.

Bev graduated from Baraboo High School and attended Harper Method Beauty School in Madison, WA, and Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL. She enjoyed a 30-plus years career as a long distance/international telephone operator with General Telephone, Carbondale, IL, Bell Telephone in Baraboo, and AT&T in Madison, WA, before retiring in 1990. She was a member of the AT&T Telephone Pioneers Volunteers organization.

After her retirement, Bev went to work at Ho-Chunk for many years where she enjoyed meeting so many people. After leaving Ho-Chunk, she then worked at the Kalahari part-time. She always kept busy with her volunteer work at the Circus World Museum, St. Clair Hospital, and the Humane Society in Baraboo.

Her pet cats, Pyewacket, Pretty Lady, Velvet, Rascal and Nike Zeus were her loving companions, always keeping her company. She also enjoyed traveling to California, the Bahamas, Hawaii, and Door County, WA.

Bev encourages us all to feed the birds, be kind to animals and to one another. In lieu of flowers, she requests donations to be made to support her wildlife friends at Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo, the Devil’s Lake Nature Center at Devil’s Lake State Park, Sauk County Humane Society in Baraboo, and to the World Wildlife Fund, Inc.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 727 8th St., Baraboo, with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.