Beverly A. Kreuziger (nee Nickel), 78, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Edenbrook Nursing Home. Beverly was born on June 18, 1941, in the Town of Trenton, the daughter of the late Edward and Alice Nickel (nee Guenther) and she married Charles Kreuziger on Dec. 21, 1957. Beverly worked as a spot welder for Watertown Metals.

Beverly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, crossword puzzles, bird watching, trips to the casino and playing pinochle.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Charles; children, Raymond Kreuziger (Sharlyne Tetzlaff), Charleen (Ted) Lamp, Rena Eldridge (Jim Haslow), and Michael (Julia) Kreuziger; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol Braker, and Sharon Nickel Prichard Stewart. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Arthur, Marvin, Vernon and Edward.