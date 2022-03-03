MAUSTON—Beverly Ann Ristow, 82, of Mauston passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Fair View Nursing Home.

Beverly was born in Milwaukee the daughter of Erich H. and Hilda Kroll. She attended and graduated from an area Lutheran School.

She was married to Gerald Butzke and a daughter was born to this union.

She later married Harold Ristow on February 15, 1965. The lived and worked in Milwaukee until they both retired. Bev worked for the Continental Insurance Company in the office where she made many life-long friends. Bev and Harold then moved to Michigan where they enjoyed life fishing on the lake for 10 years. They moved back to Harold’s home area in Mauston to be closer to Harold’s mother whose health was failing.

Bev had a soft heart for animals and enjoyed the country life and being with friends and family. She loved to sing and was involved in a local choral group for many years.

She is survived by her daughter Susan Butzke; brother-in-law Dennis (Joan) Ristow; and many nieces and nephews.

Bev was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her parents and both brothers.

A special thank you to the staff at Fair View Nursing Home for the loving care they gave to her.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mauston, where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery.

