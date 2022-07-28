Beverly Ann Weinheimer

July 13, 1947—July 26, 2022

JUNEAU—Beverly A. Weinheimer, age 75, of Juneau passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Bev was born on July 13, 1947 to Paul E. and Anna L. (Willis) Scherer in Beaver Dam, WI. She was baptized into faith on August 31, 1947, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau, WI. Her faith was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Juneau, WI, on March 26, 1961. Bev graduated from Juneau High School in 1965.

On July 9, 1966, she married the love of her life, Robert M. Weinheimer, at St. John’s, Juneau. Upon graduation from high school Bev started a career of over 50 years in banking. Her career started as a teller at Citizens Bank, Valley Bank, and M & I Banks in Juneau before working for Farmers & Merchants Union Bank in Columbus and Juneau before retiring in 2014 as Branch Manager. She received a 50th Year Banking Award from the Wisconsin Bankers Association in 2016.

Bob and Bev ran Weinheimer Trucking together from the start in 1963. Bev’s selflessness was one of her most endearing qualities. She would drop everything to help anybody. She volunteered her time doing various treasurer roles with Dodgeland Athletic Booster Club, Juneau Chamber of Commerce, and St. John’s Lutheran Church Choir and was a past board member of the Booster Club.

While Bev was respected in the banking world, the two most important things in her life were her faith and family. Bev was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and participated in the choir. She was most proud of her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities.

Bev is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert M. Weinheimer; her children: Paula (James) Norman, Renee (Jason) Roy, and Steven (Miranda) Weinheimer. Bev’s memory will live on in the hearts of her eight grandchildren: Abigail and Alex Norman, Brock, Caleb and Landon Roy, and Parker, Whitney and Bentley Weinheimer. She is further survived by two brothers: David (Terry) Scherer and Robert (Sherri) Scherer.

Visitation is Friday, July 29, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 400 S. Main St., Juneau, WI. also, Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at church. Funeral Service will follow at noon. Rev. David Brandt is officiating. Interment Juneau City Cemetery.

Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home in Juneau is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or School in Juneau.