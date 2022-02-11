JUNEAU—Beverly Diane Cowen (Harvey), age 73, of Juneau passed away from Alzheimer’s on February 9, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Beverly was born on July 28, 1948 in Madison to Oscar and Karen Harvey (Hermanson).

Beverly graduated from Rio High School in 1967. Grew up in Otsego, WI. She was in the Army National Guard for 1.5 years. She enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, playing cards, bowling, and singing karaoke, baking pies, making baby blankets, playing euchre, and camping.

Those Beverly leaves behind to cherish her memory include four children: Jennifer (John Jr.) Stanton, John Cowen, Emily (Joseph) Lehmann, and Kelsey (Berto) Cowen; seven grandchildren: Thomas, Owen, Erick, Aaron, Devin, Taylor, Mason; brother, Robert (Rita) Harvey; son-in-law, Walter Frey; sister-in-law, Alice Harvey and brother-in-law, Harold Ward. She is further survived by her former husband, Darrel Nichols; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Beverly was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Frey; brother, Vernon Harvey; sister, Phyllis Ward; granddaughter, Lylah Grace Miller; mother, Karen “Carol” Harvey; father, Oscar Harvey; and former husband, Michael Cowen.

Beverly’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Clearview Nursing Home and Marquardt Hospice for the loving care they provided.

Cardsonations may be sent to: Emily Lehmann, P.O. Box 45, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Beverly’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.