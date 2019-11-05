BARABOO - Beverly Ann Hahn, age 78, of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Nov. 1, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Fredrick and Lillian (Dzur) Bourque.
Beverly graduated from Taft High School in 1959. She was united in marriage to Tip Hahn on June 19, 1976, in Addison, Ill. Beverly was a Wisconsin Dell's business owner for many years. She loved watching BadgerS football, listening to live music, and seeing her son, Brian sing. Beverly loved spending time with her entire family and her loyal canine companions, Dixie, Molly and Gracie.
Beverly is survived by her sons, Brian Hahn and Gary McGuire; daughter, Karen McGuire; grandchildren, Katie Petzold and Tedd Brewer; sister, Phyllis Bono; and nephews, Tony, Steve and Jimmy. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Mark McGuire.
A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, with the Rev. Sandra Schieble presiding. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com."Gunderson East
