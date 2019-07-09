Beverly D. Herrling, 89, San Tan Valley, Ariz., former Wisconsin resident, passed away on May 8, 2019, at her home in San Tan Valley, Arizona.
Bev was born on April 9, 1930, to Buford and Goldie Wood. She was raised and went to school in La Farge, Wis. She relocated with her husband (Don Setzer) and daughters to Illinois in 1963. Beverly married Arnie Robinson in 1974, and shared a large blended family, with a combined seven children. Bev and Arnie relocated to Baraboo, and later to Lake Delton. They were married 24 years until Arnie passed. Beverly married Robert (Bob) Herrling in 2001, and were married until Bob passed in 2010. She relocated to Arizona in 2014.
More than anything Bev enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Her home was always open, and there was always room for one more at the table. No one ever left her home hungry. She is survived by five of the seven children from the Setzer/Robinson blended family, four sisters (Emma, Marie, Mary, and Cindy), 17 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.
At her request, a graveside memorial will be held. The memorial will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Lake Delton Cemetery, at 1:00 p.m. A luncheon will follow at the Spring Brook Resort (242 Lake Shore Dr., Wisconsin Dells), at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of cards or flowers, spend time with a loved one. If you knew Bev and would like to share stories and friendly conversation, join us in celebrating her life.
