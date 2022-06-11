Oct. 13, 1938—June 1, 2022

EAU CLAIRE—Beverly J. Steffes, 83, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren. Beverly was born on October 13, 1938 in Mauston, WI to Francis and Blanche (Stengel) Brokopp. She was the oldest of four children. She married Donald Frisk of New Lisbon on March 9, 1958. Together they had three children and lived on the family farm in New Lisbon.

She drove a bus for the New Lisbon School District for 10 years while the kids were growing up. She was married to Vernon Peterson of Camp Douglas for 10 years before he passed away. She then met and married Joseph Steffes. She and Joe celebrated 25 years together before he passed away in 2020.

Joe and Bev spent winters in their home in Sebring, FL and summers in their home in Portage, WI. Her children and grandchildren spent many weekends, holidays, and vacations visiting them both in Portage and Sebring. They loved spending time with grandma and grandpa in the pool in Florida or on the golf course in Portage.

In January of 2018, Joe and Bev moved to Eau Claire to be closer to the family. What a blessing it was to have them both close for the last years of their lives.

Beverly is survived by her daughters: Donna (Tracy) Shellenberger and Ruth Frisk of Eau Claire; son Robert (Koreen) Frisk of New Lisbon; grandchildren: Don, Stephani, Sara, Jordan, Rachel (her significant other Danny), Matthew (Chasity), Andrew (Kate), Kevin, Nathan, Aaron (Kelsey), and Abby; great-grandchildren: Shaylie, Shania, Kenay, Savanna, Sydney, River, Jedidiah, Evanna, and Summer. She is also survived by her two sisters: Bonita (Orville) Robinson of Camp Douglas, WI and Linda (John) Marvin of Altoona, WI; many cousins, nieces, and nephews along with a special “daughter” Nancy Waiting-Knickelbein of New Lisbon.

Donna and Ruth would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff and management at The Classic of Hillcrest Greens for their wonderful care over the last few days of their mom’s life. They would also like to thank Mayo Hospice for the care and support they gave to Bev. There will be a celebration of her life later in the summer in Eau Claire for family and friends.

