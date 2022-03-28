Sep. 15, 1941—March 22, 2022

NORTH FREEDOM—Beverly J. Wendling, age 80, of North Freedom, died suddenly on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in her home.

She was born on September 15, 1941, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Leonard and June (Kemp) Baumann. On June 18, 1977, she was married to Christ J. Wendling. In her retirement, Bev worked at the Home Depot in Lake Delton. She also persistently worked on remodeling her home.

Survivors include her children: Amy Stock, of Cary, IL, Gabi Herkert, of Seattle, WA, Eli (Tim) Kunsch, of Middleton, Dorothy, Marilyn, Heather and Christy Lee; two grandchildren: Hans and Gunnar; her siblings: Ralph (Pat) Baumann, Chris (Karen) Baumann, Gerry Baumann, Curt (Pam) Baumann and Bonnie (Rip) Johnson; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Christ, on January 26, 2016; her son, Bobbie; son-in-law, Bob Stock and a sister-in-law, Vickie Baumann.

Memorials to the Sauk County Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg is serving the family.