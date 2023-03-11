March 31, 1925—March 2, 2023

RIO—Beverly Jane (Hurd) Rowe Evenson, 97, of Rio, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 2, 2023 at At Home Again in Rio. She was born March 31, 1925 in Rio to Rodney and Nettie Hurd.

She graduated from Rio High School in May of 1942. Beverly attended Luther College and graduated from Methodist Hospital with a degree in Nursing. She spent her nursing career at Divine Savior Hospital and the Columbia Health Care Center.

Beverly married Francis Rowe January 7, 1947, they raised six children together. Beverly was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for 73 years, a long time member of Rio American Legion and Rio Community Club member.

Survivors include son, Terry (Pat); daughters: Judy, Kathy (Marc), Sandy, and Laurie (Chuck); grandchildren: Jeff (Stacy), Michelle, Kyle (Dana), Melissa (Jon), Mitch (Melissa), Wade (Jamie), Jessica (Jason), Sam, Cody (Emily), and Kolton (Laura); great-grandchildren: Brandon and Jacob Rowe, Edeyn and Nona Rowe, Tyler and Owen Durst, Emily Sandberg, Ella, Henry, and Gus Corning, and Clyde, Reggie, Lucy, Suzy, and Bo Bernander; and special friend, Ken Olrick. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Francis Rowe and Walter Evenson; son, Tommy; sons-in-law: Steven Kolakowski and Gerald Sandberg; great- grandson-in-law, Chris Van Krevelen; brothers: Russell and Phillip, and sisters-in-law: Alice and Audrey Hurd and May and Ethel Rowe.

Private services to be held. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or The Wounded Warrior Project.

The family would like to thank the staff at At Home Again, special hospice nurse Jodie and her staff for the loving care you gave to our mom, Elliott and the staff of Grasse Funeral Service, Mark Watters at Mark’s Market, and the women of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.