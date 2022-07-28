March 1, 1939—July 13, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Beverly Jean Draheim, age 84, of Beaver Dam, WI passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Crossroads Care Center in Fond Du Lac, WI on July 13, 2022. Beverly was born on March 1, 1939 in Beaver Dam, WI to Roger Williams and Evelyn (Krueger) Williams.

Beverly worked in many professions throughout her life. In addition to raising her five children she took care of people with special needs, drove a taxi, and in her later years she became a correctional officer for the State of Wisconsin. She worked in Taycheeda, Dodge County, Fox Lake and Waupun Correction Facilities before retiring from the state after 25 years of service.

She lived by herself most of her life and was a strong independent woman. She managed to make friends wherever she went and was always willing to help others. She loved reading the daily paper, doing puzzles and relaxing watching the birds and squirrels. She loved to call her children and tell them about the beautiful birds she would see from her living room. She was a true animal lover.

Beverly is survived by her son Leonard Draheim (Nicole) of Hagerstown, MD; daughter Brenda Brummond (Richard) of Grand Forks, ND; and son William Draheim (Rhonda) of Friesland, WI. She is survived by her grandchildren: Sharron Draheim of Winona, WI, Paul Draheim IV of St. Inigoes, MD, Heather Annocque of Beaver Dam, WI, Brandon Johnson of Hartford, WI, Morgan Brummond of Grand Forks, ND, Brice Draheim of La Crescent, MN, Dakota Draheim of Westfield, WI, Adam Draheim of Friesland, WI, Lindsey Draheim of Hagerstown, MD; and multiple great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She is survived by her siblings: Patricia Moldenhauer of Cambria, WI, Shelby Heller of Randolph, WI, Darlene McConochie of Cambria, WI, Howard Williams (Audrey) of Randolph, WI and Donald Williams (Pam) of Doylestown, WI. Beverly is also survived by lifelong friends Al and Nancy Schwantz. Beverly was proceeded in death by her parents, her brother Richard Williams, and her beloved children Randall Draheim and Vicky Johnson and her grandson Russell Brummond.

There will be no services. The family kindly asks you to keep them in your thoughts. Beverly was full of love and will be remembered for her smile, laughter and kind heart. She will be greatly missed.