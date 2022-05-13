July 20, 1945—May 9, 2022

CLYMAN—Beverly L. Hutto, 76, of Clyman, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Rainbow Hospice Care in Johnson Creek, WI.

A graveside service for Beverly will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Reeseville Cemetery in Reeseville, WI, with Rev. Daniel L. Bohn officiating. Following the graveside service, a light lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. at the Lowell VFW Post 9392, 280 South Street, Lowell with a visitation to follow and concluding at 2:00 p.m.

Beverly was born on July 20, 1945, the daughter of Robert and Alice (Luckow) Borth. She was a 1963 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On July 16, 1985, she was married to Dennis M. Hutto in Beaver Dam, WI.

Beverly was retired from Johnson Controls in Watertown, where she did clerical work for many years. She enjoyed reading and cross stitching. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman. Beverly loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Dalene (Rick) Firari of Juneau; and her son, Brian Wiese of Cedarburg; her grandchildren: Kevin (Alysha Kallas) Firari of Waupun, Matthew Wiese of Milwaukee, Michael Wruck of Whitewater and Clint Firari of Watertown; her brother, William “Bill” (Eileen) Borth of Reeseville; step daughters: Denise Hutto and Stephanie (Jeff) Shaffer both of Kansas; and four step-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Alice Borth and Alice and Herbert Neuenschwander; her husband, Dennis Hutto; and her sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Kenny Rabehl.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Rainbow Hospice Care or Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman, WI.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolence may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.