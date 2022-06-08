June 24, 1931 - May 31, 2022

FOX LAKE - Beverly M. "Bev" Walker, age 90 formerly of Fox Lake, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Randolph Health Services in Randolph under the loving care from Generations Home and Hospice.

Bev was born on June 24, 1931 on the family farm in the Town of Fox Lake the daughter of Harley and Margaret (Paul) Rabehl. She grew up in rural Fox Lake and graduated from Fox Lake High School in 1950. On October 6, 1952, Bev was united in marriage to Vernon Leonce Walker. Bev was employed over the years with a local cheese factory, Green Giant Canning Co. and retired from Kolpin Manufacturing in Fox Lake. Bev kept active with the Fox Lake Fire Dept. Auxiliary, bowling with both Tuesday Night Ladies and Saturday Couples Leagues, embroidering pillow cases for her family and was an avid reader of romance novels. She also loved baking pies, making homemade potato salad that was always a staple at family functions and her confetti angel food cake with the best gooey frosting that everyone received on their birthday. Bev was a lifelong member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fox Lake.

Bev will be sadly missed and mourned by her children: Harley Walker of Beaver Dam, Pam Pillsbury of Fox Lake, Sandy (Roger) Muenchow of Beaver Dam, Ellen Walker-Kratz of Beaver Dam and Tammy (Dave) DePrey of Fox Lake; her grandchildren: Kimberly (Greg) Foltz, Jeremy (Lisa Kesler) Walker, Amber (Mike) Ensley, Auburn (Chris) Breuer, Stefanie (Steven) Scalish, Brandon (Tiffany) Smith, Mariah Crowns, Bryce (Heidi) Muenchow, Chelsea White (Camren Pearce), Tabetha (Dean) Wolfe, Tiffany Bath (Adam Gildemeister) and Thaddeus Bath; her great-grandchildren: Alyssa (James) Webb, Autumn Verfuerth, Ian Walker, Savana Walker, Codey Urbanek, Austin and Audika Walker, Asher and Archie Breuer, Veronica Scalish, Aiden Smith, Chandler and Zoe Brueswitz, Madaline, Siera and Byron Derke, Gale and Nora Muenchow, Katrina Wolfe (fiance, Anthony Wellner) and Avelina Wolfe; her daughter-in-law, Cindy Walker of Randolph; her siblings: Steve and Keith Rabehl both of Beaver Dam and Roger Rabehl of Las Vegas, NV; sister-in-law, Joan Rabehl of Milwaukee; nieces; nephews; many other relatives and friends.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Wayne; a daughter-in-law, Justine Walker; her siblings: Don, Dave (Shirley) and Joyce (Herb) Radke; sisters-in-law: Jan, Sharon and Helen.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Fox Lake with Rev. David Nottling officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family.