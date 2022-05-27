Dec. 22, 1927—May 25, 2022

Beverly M. “Beve” Reedy, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

There will be a visitation at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The graveside service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam with Rev. Philip Heyer officiating.

Beverly was born on December 22, 1927, the daughter of Clayton and Verna (Ziehme) Braatz. She graduated from St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran School in 1941, and from Beaver Dam High School with the class of 1945. Beverly was united in marriage with Robert Reedy on March 31, 1951, at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Beve had been employed as a stenographer in the office of the Monarch Range Company until her marriage in 1951. She was then employed as a secretary for the British West Indies Board and as a receptionist/secretary at Kirsh Foundry office in Beaver Dam. Beve was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church her entire life.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Beve was preceded in death by her husband of 62-years, Robert, on May 6, 2013; her father, on July 13, 1969; and her mother, on August 1, 1999.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.