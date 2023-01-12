July 5, 1929—Dec. 14, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Beverly M. Gaedke, age 93, of Wisconsin Dells, WI stepped out of this life and into eternity, with loved ones close at hand on December 14, 2022.

Beverly was born in Chicago, IL on Friday, July 5, 1929 the second child of Clifford and Esther (Pickett) Sherer, who operated a grocery store there.

Her abundance of energy and spitfire temperament “disqualified” her from customer service in the grocery business and she was instead allowed to spend her days at the horse stables in Chicago. Horses, at that point in time, became her “family” in many ways, and continued to be the object of her affection as well as an avenue of service to the community, until the day she died.

Beverly came to the Wisconsin Dells area to finish out her last year of high school and remained in the area ever after. During her marriage to Gerald J Koehler, she lived on Zeitz Rd. until 1966. In 1968, after their divorce, she purchased the farm on Highway 23, where she resided until her death.

Besides horses, teaching was Beverly’s life’s inherent instinct. She operated Koehler School of Dance for 40 years, offering ballet, tap, jazz and gymnastic lessons both in Wisconsin Dells and Portage.

In 1969, Beverly attended the county college in Columbus, WI, earning her Teaching Certification. She began teaching in the Wisconsin Dells Elementary School until she retired in the late 90’s. Private riding lessons and 4-H Leader for the Horse and Pony Project for Columbia County and later on, Adams County, was a nigh unto 50 year investment for Beverly.

She was also the coach for the Wisconsin Dells High School Gymnastics Club and eventually the Rodeo cCub as well. In 1982, she was voted the Wisconsin Dells Woman of the Year; in 2006, she was voted the Wisconsin Dells Horsewoman of the Year. This past summer, she enjoyed a celebration of her investment into the lives of so many young people at a picnic held in her honor. Many attended, adults and children alike, expressing their appreciation for the impact she had on their lives.

Beverly’s remaining family includes oldest daughter, Gerry Ann Fitzgerald (Edward); son, Chris Scott Koehler (Yan Chun), Lauralee Jessica Hanson (Russell); as well as 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of a funeral, the family will be holding a Celebration of Life later on this year.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.