Feb. 17, 1952—May 13, 2022
POYNETTE—Beverly M. Meyer, age 70, of Poynette, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was born on Feb. 17, 1952, in Poynette, the daughter of Victor and Marie (LeClerc) Gorman.
Beverly attended Poynette High School. On Jan. 30, 1988, she married the love of her life, Alan Meyer in Dekorra. Beverly had a variety of interests and enjoyed reading but loved most to spend time with her children.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Alan; three daughters, Lori Conkle, Tracy Wheeler and Ashley (Corey) Charmley; son, Ross (Kelsey) Meyer; six grandchildren, Pylar Wheeler, Forrest Winniewicz, Jordon Wheeler, Desiray Charmley, Owen Charmley and Addison Meyer; sister, Debbie (Merle) Nofsinger; brother, Paul (Dorothy) Gorman; and uncle, Tiny (Anna) Delabarre.
She was preceded in death by parents, Victor and Marie; sister, Della (Willy) Nelson; and uncle, Roy “Jr.” Delabarre.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, with David Brynelson presiding. Burial will be held at Dekorra Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 South Main Street
(608) 592-3201
