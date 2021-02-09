Biebesheimer, John W. III

WISCONSIN DELLS - John W. Biebesheimer III, age 61, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
A celebration of John's life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 at the RIVER'S EDGE PUB, Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
John was born at St. Joseph's Hospital Aug. 3, 1959. He graduated Waterford High School and traveled before settling in Colorado. He returned to Wisconsin to marry his high school sweetheart in 1996 and created a construction company with his brother, Ed, building log homes until his retirement. Music was his passion so you'd often hear him listening to his favorite bands or playing his guitar when visiting. John was also an avid fisherman sharing time on the lakes and rivers with his family and friends as often as he could. His greatest joy was being "Paca" to his grandchildren.
John is survived by his wife, Cheryl; father, John Jr. (Joan); brothers, Jim (Gwen) and Ed (Whitney); sister, Laura; children, Ray (Kim) and Casey; grandchildren, Brenna, Kayla, Brooklyn, Alice, Emma, and Lucas; and many nieces and nephews.
John is proceeded by his grandparents; and mother, Marlene.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations to assist with costs. Please mail to PO Box 301, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965 or visit the family's GoFundMe at https://bit.ly/2O11I73.
Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com to offer online condolences.
