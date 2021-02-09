Biebesheimer, John W. III

John was born at St. Joseph's Hospital Aug. 3, 1959. He graduated Waterford High School and traveled before settling in Colorado. He returned to Wisconsin to marry his high school sweetheart in 1996 and created a construction company with his brother, Ed, building log homes until his retirement. Music was his passion so you'd often hear him listening to his favorite bands or playing his guitar when visiting. John was also an avid fisherman sharing time on the lakes and rivers with his family and friends as often as he could. His greatest joy was being "Paca" to his grandchildren.