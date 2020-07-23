Biel, Delwyn Leonard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOST LAKE - Delwyn Leonard Biel was born on May 24, 1932 at 7 a.m. on Twin Oaks Farm on a Tuesday, as the only son of Leonard and Claire (Haas) Biel, Fall River, Wis. He died peacefully on Thursday July 16, 2020 at his home at the age of 88.

He attended the one-room school at Lost Lake and then Randolph Public Schools, graduating in 1950. He married Mary Etta McDowell on October 3, 1953 at St. Mary's Lost Lake. They have always resided in rural Randolph raising their five daughters and one son on their town of Calamus farms where as a lifelong farmer they had a dairy herd, steers, pigs, and more. Del retired from milking cows in 1994. His favorite farm chore was making hay, but he enjoyed all the farm work (including pulling his kids out of the mud when they buried the tractors up to the axles.) He was an avid antique tractor collector and a member of the J.I. Case Collectors Association as well as a coin and stamp collector.

Del was a Town of Calamus supervisor for two years before he went on to serve on the Dodge County Board for 20 years. There he enjoyed his role on various committees, including serving as chairman of Human Services and Health Board for 12 years and as member of the County Board's Executive Committee.