Biemiller, Domenica

Domenica was born the daughter of Mario and Rose (Totaro) Desimone on Jan. 5, 1935, in Baltimore, Md. She was a graduate of Patterson Park High School in Baltimore and Towson State University. She later earned her Master’s degree in Special Education. She was married to Edward John Biemiller in a private ceremony by the state of Maryland on Nov. 1, 1961. Min or “Miss B” as she was affectionately referred to by her students, taught in the Baltimore area first in primary education, and later devoted her talents to special education until her retirement from Hamilton 236 at the age of 62 because of declining health. She continued to tutor and impact city youth for several years after her retirement from the school system. Throughout her prestigious career she built positive relationships with her students and continued to remain in contact with them over the years.