Bilke, Kay A.

She was born to Harold and Eleanor (Hopp) Biel on Feb. 6, 1947, in Beaver Dam, Wis. Kay was the first born of six children and their only daughter. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1964 and moved to Milwaukee, Wis., for a short time to work as a stenographer for the Wisconsin Unemployment Compensation Department. Kay then moved back to Beaver Dam, Wis., where she fell in love with Warren R. Bilke, and the two were married at St. Michael's Catholic Church on March 11, 1967. Warren was deployed in April of 1967 to Vietnam. Kay lived with her parents and worked at St. Joseph's Hospital until she moved to Alexandria, Va., in 1968 while Warren finished his service with the U.S. Army.