MT. PLEASANT - Bill Whitnall, 77, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, July 14, 2019, with his wife Barbara Mayfield at his side.
His funeral Mass, will be celebrated at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 614 Main Street on Thursday July 18th at tentatively 3:00 p.m. with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. To send condolences, please visit our webiste.
