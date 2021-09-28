Bille, Kathy

WAUPUN - Kathy Bille, 67, of Waupun, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home with family by her side.

Kathy was born Oct. 31, 1953, to John and Alice Van der Laan Groenewold. Kathy graduated from Fulton High School in Illinois. Her family moved to Waupun in 1971 where she met the love of her life, Robert Bille, and were married May 5, 1973, at First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun. They lived in Waupun all their married lives. Kathy worked at Van's Corner Drug as a pharmacy tech and at Dr. Rosales's office as a medical receptionist, and retired in 2013. Upon her retirement Kathy and Bob loved to travel to Orange Beach, Ala. Kathy loved to travel on the bus when Bob would drive. She loved to shop, be near the water, travel with family, and watch the grandkids' sporting events.

Kathy is survived her husband of 48 years, Robert; two sons, Todd (Missy) Bille of Waupun and Scott (Kelli) Bille of Illinois; five grandchildren, Brenden, Abby, Trott, Adri, and Bree Bille; brother, James (Lois) Groenewold, step-brother, Larry (Ruth) Redeker; step-sisters, Janet DeVries and Eileen VantHoff; sister-in-law, Donna Groenewold; and nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John Jr. and Karl Groenewold; sisters-in-law, Fran Groenewold and Ruth Groenewold; and step-father, Otto Redeker.