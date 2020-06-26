Billings, Diane K.

THERESA - On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Diane K. Billings was escorted to her heavenly home exactly three months shy of her 80th birthday, September 24, 1940.
A visitation for Diane will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon. A funeral will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mathias Ev. Cemetery in the Town of Theresa, Wisconsin.
Preceding her to her heavenly home was her first husband Paulie Budahn of Theresa and bass fiddle legacy and her parents Norman and Ada (Druecke) Loos. She has left to carry on the earthly journey, her husband Perry Billings of Theresa, her four children, Greg Budahn (Cyndi), Connie Budahn, Jeff Budahn, Scott Budahn (Toni) and five amazing grandchildren, Megan, Michelle, Autumn, Ben, and Colin. She is also survived by her brother Ron Loos (Barb) of Rubicon. Next, she also has stepchildren Rick (Lisa) Billings, Shelly Billings-Feucht, Ron (Mary) Billings, Sherry (Kirk) Auchue, Kelly (Goeff) Woodard, Ryan (Kristin) Billings, Rustin Billings, Jeana (John) Hatch, and last but not least Robin (Ashley) Billings. She and Perry enjoyed their 25 grandkids and their activities, and celebrations around their 7 great-grandkids. Finally, she leaves wonderful godchildren, nieces, nephews, and those fun in-laws and out-laws to carry on the mission of life—SERVING GOD TO THE BEST OF YOUR ABILITIES.
Diane was a faithful member of St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon and also the Mayville American Legion Auxiliary.
Diane leaves a legacy of deliciously prepared food and her recipes, her love of music and dance, her constant search of the perfect hobby, and her sometimes twisted sense of humor. She fit the expression, you can take the girl out of the farm but you can't take the farm out of the girl. She also believed you can dance the polish hop without a cocktail but it won't be as much fun. SHE WILL BE MISSED!
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
