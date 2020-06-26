Billings, Diane K.

Preceding her to her heavenly home was her first husband Paulie Budahn of Theresa and bass fiddle legacy and her parents Norman and Ada (Druecke) Loos. She has left to carry on the earthly journey, her husband Perry Billings of Theresa, her four children, Greg Budahn (Cyndi), Connie Budahn, Jeff Budahn, Scott Budahn (Toni) and five amazing grandchildren, Megan, Michelle, Autumn, Ben, and Colin. She is also survived by her brother Ron Loos (Barb) of Rubicon. Next, she also has stepchildren Rick (Lisa) Billings, Shelly Billings-Feucht, Ron (Mary) Billings, Sherry (Kirk) Auchue, Kelly (Goeff) Woodard, Ryan (Kristin) Billings, Rustin Billings, Jeana (John) Hatch, and last but not least Robin (Ashley) Billings. She and Perry enjoyed their 25 grandkids and their activities, and celebrations around their 7 great-grandkids. Finally, she leaves wonderful godchildren, nieces, nephews, and those fun in-laws and out-laws to carry on the mission of life—SERVING GOD TO THE BEST OF YOUR ABILITIES.