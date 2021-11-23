Bingham, Michylyn J.

JUNEAU - Michylyn Jane Bingham, 51, of Juneau, Wis., died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Thedacare Medical Center in Appleton, Wis., due to complications of COVID-19.
Micki was born on Aug. 16, 1970, at Waverly Municipal Hospital, Waverly, Iowa, to Michael L. and Nancy J. (Walther) Bingham. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. She attended Waverly Shell Rock Community Schools, graduating in 1988.
During her school years, Micki was active in 4-H, showing the Grand Champion Guernsey at the Iowa State Fair in 1983. She loved animals: cats, dogs, donkeys, and her two quarter horses that she loved caring for and riding.
Micki attended Wartburg College on a Presidential Scholarship, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in December 1991. She then moved to Illinois where she worked at the Frankfort Branch of BMO Harris Bank. Later she moved to the investments division of BMO Harris, working in downtown Chicago.
In 2002, Micki and her companion, John Combs, went to work as audio technicians for HCI Mobile Health Testing. For 12 years they worked the California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho territory. In 2014 they moved to Juneau, Wis., and worked the Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa territory until the day before Micki was hospitalized with COVID.
Micki loved life! She and John rode motorcycle while on the West Coast, enjoying the scenery and making lifelong friends. Micki loved to read, Indy car racing, and watching Top Gear and Bob's Burgers with her nieces and nephews. Sundays during Wisconsin winters were for fun and games with family. She had a passion for fingernail polishing.
Micki is survived by her companion, John Combs; her mother, Nancy; her sister, Jacki (Rick) Schaalma and their children, Megan, Tara, Jenna, and Calvin, all of Juneau; aunts and uncles, Pam (John) Arnold of Waverly, Iowa, Dan (Annette) Walther of Garnavillo, Iowa, and Pat (Darrel) Young of Shell Rock, Iowa; and her cousins, Jason (Deveny) Oberheu and their children, Logan and Locklyn of Highland Ranch, Colo., Jordan and Jaaron Walther, Jillian Heavens of Garnavillo, Iowa, Kendra Young and Libby Bingham of Waverly, Iowa, Laney Toenjes of Shell Rock, Iowa, Gail Daniels of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Kenny Nelson of Waterloo, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her father; grandparents, Herbert and Edna (Kalso) Walther and Lawrence and Alice (Rechkemmer) Bingham; and aunts and uncles, Marilyn (Richard) Oberheu, John (Sue) Bingham, and Jane (Ken) Nelson.
A celebration of Micki's life will be held in Iowa at a later date. Micki's cremated remains will be laid to rest at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Waverly, Iowa.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
