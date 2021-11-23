Bingham, Michylyn J.

JUNEAU - Michylyn Jane Bingham, 51, of Juneau, Wis., died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Thedacare Medical Center in Appleton, Wis., due to complications of COVID-19.

Micki was born on Aug. 16, 1970, at Waverly Municipal Hospital, Waverly, Iowa, to Michael L. and Nancy J. (Walther) Bingham. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. She attended Waverly Shell Rock Community Schools, graduating in 1988.

During her school years, Micki was active in 4-H, showing the Grand Champion Guernsey at the Iowa State Fair in 1983. She loved animals: cats, dogs, donkeys, and her two quarter horses that she loved caring for and riding.

Micki attended Wartburg College on a Presidential Scholarship, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in December 1991. She then moved to Illinois where she worked at the Frankfort Branch of BMO Harris Bank. Later she moved to the investments division of BMO Harris, working in downtown Chicago.

In 2002, Micki and her companion, John Combs, went to work as audio technicians for HCI Mobile Health Testing. For 12 years they worked the California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho territory. In 2014 they moved to Juneau, Wis., and worked the Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa territory until the day before Micki was hospitalized with COVID.