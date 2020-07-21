Bink, Gregory Alan

Greg enjoyed going on vacations with his wife Gay, going to tractor and car shows, and visiting with his family. Greg was talented in so many ways, he had great mechanical ability and could fix anything with a motor, he had a green thumb and grew incredible gardens of vegetables, and he could swim like a fish in the water. Greg was very accomplished in his career and always had a drive to create success as he proudly worked as a Senior Estimator/Engineer at Everbrite for 43 years this August.