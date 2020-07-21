Bink, Gregory Alan

MONTELLO - Gregory Alan Bink passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 60.
Loving husband to his wife, Gay Gastell Bink. Beloved son of Ramona and the late George Bink Jr. Loving father to Sarah (Andrew), the late Jason Gregory, Emily (Adam), Hannah (Troy), Theodore George. Survived by grandchildren Dylan Gregory, Adam, Abigail, Owen, Evan, Caralyn, Raylan and Kelsey. Further survived by siblings Tim (Pamela), David (Sandy), Daniel, Patricia (Mark), Peggy and Gary.
Greg enjoyed going on vacations with his wife Gay, going to tractor and car shows, and visiting with his family. Greg was talented in so many ways, he had great mechanical ability and could fix anything with a motor, he had a green thumb and grew incredible gardens of vegetables, and he could swim like a fish in the water. Greg was very accomplished in his career and always had a drive to create success as he proudly worked as a Senior Estimator/Engineer at Everbrite for 43 years this August.
Visitation on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral service on Friday at the funeral home at 6 p.m.
