Binkus, Jean M. (nee Dewitz)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jean M. (nee Dewitz) Binkus passed away on May 13, 2020, at the age of 70 years old in West Palm Beach, Fla. She beat cancer but never fully recovered. Jean was born on Dec. 13, 1949, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Walter and Marcella (Franke) Dewitz. Jean was a 1968 Horicon High School graduate. She married Rich Binkus New Years Eve 1999 in Beaver Dam. She lived in Beaver Dam then moved to Florida for retirement. Jean loved traveling with her husband, Rich. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards with the grandchildren and Mahjong with the ladies of IBIS.
Jean is survived and will be missed deeply by husband, Rich Binkus, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; her sister, Sandi (Larry) Kohrt, of Mayville; her two children, daughter, Jackie (Chad) Westover, of Princeton, and son, Dusty Bensley, of Waupun; her two granddaughters, Jasymn Bensley and Alyssa Westover; and two step grandsons, Michael Sutton and Aaron Westover.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Dewitz; nephew, Travis Oresnik; and niece, Tammy Warden.
Due to current health restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
