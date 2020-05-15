Binkus, Jean M. (nee Dewitz)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jean M. (nee Dewitz) Binkus passed away on May 13, 2020, at the age of 70 years old in West Palm Beach, Fla. She beat cancer but never fully recovered. Jean was born on Dec. 13, 1949, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Walter and Marcella (Franke) Dewitz. Jean was a 1968 Horicon High School graduate. She married Rich Binkus New Years Eve 1999 in Beaver Dam. She lived in Beaver Dam then moved to Florida for retirement. Jean loved traveling with her husband, Rich. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards with the grandchildren and Mahjong with the ladies of IBIS.