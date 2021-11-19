Bird, Susan K.

BARABOO - Susan K. Bird, age 41, born March 10, 1980, died Nov. 15, 2021.

She is survived by her sons, Owen and Conner Winbun; their father, John (Pam) Winbun; her parents, Gilbert and Gail Bird; and her brother, Thomas (Julia) Bird.

Susan was preceded in death by her two sets of twins and her grandparents.

Although throughout much of Susan's adult life, she was limited physically, Susan maintained a large and active presence on social media where she inspired and encouraged many friends. She was well known and loved. "All will be well."

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. at WALNUT HILL BIBLE CHURCH, Baraboo. Visitation will take place from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the church Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out to the family of Susan. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.