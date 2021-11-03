Bires, Mary Ella

MAUSTON - Mary Ella Bires passed away on Oct. 30, 2021, at the age of 83, at home, with her family by her side.
She was born Nov. 3, 1937, to Walter J. and Lorraine Kulikowski in Chicago, Ill. She attended St. Patrick Catholic School and graduated from Madonna High School in Mauston, Wis., in 1955. Mary Ella was united in marriage to Glen F. Bires on Aug. 20, 1955, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mauston, Wis. She loved working alongside her husband, Glen, on the family farm. She also enjoyed working in her garden and flower beds. Mary Ella was an excellent cook and baker; she was best known for her homemade pies and potato salad. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary Ella had six children, 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Mary Ella is survived by her sons, Jim (Deb) Bires, John (Rose) Bires, Greg Bires, and Randy Bires, all of Mauston; a daughter, Lori (Mark) Toboyek of West Bend, Wis.; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Laverne (Paul) Wichman of Florida, Diane (Alan) Peterson of Mauston, Judy Walter of Illinois, Nancy Higdon of Florida, and Bonnie (Butch) Vaughan of Mauston; a brother, Andy (Allison) Kulikowski of California; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Glen F. Bires; son, Russell Bires; grandson, Kevin Bires; her parents, Lorraine and John Kulikowski; and sister, Donna Lee Hunt.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, Mauston, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Interment will be in the Mauston Cemetery.
For online condolences, please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.
