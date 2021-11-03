Bires, Mary Ella

She was born Nov. 3, 1937, to Walter J. and Lorraine Kulikowski in Chicago, Ill. She attended St. Patrick Catholic School and graduated from Madonna High School in Mauston, Wis., in 1955. Mary Ella was united in marriage to Glen F. Bires on Aug. 20, 1955, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mauston, Wis. She loved working alongside her husband, Glen, on the family farm. She also enjoyed working in her garden and flower beds. Mary Ella was an excellent cook and baker; she was best known for her homemade pies and potato salad. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary Ella had six children, 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.